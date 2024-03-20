BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOCT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

NOCT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,909 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.