BCS Wealth Management Invests $200,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.57. The company had a trading volume of 246,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.85. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

