BCS Wealth Management Buys 1,235 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

BATS BNOV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 6,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

