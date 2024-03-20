Baugh & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

