Barbara J. Fouss Purchases 11,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.7 %

FSCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 764,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

