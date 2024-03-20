Barbara J. Fouss Purchases 11,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.7 %
FSCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 764,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.