Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) CEO Purchases $18,823.20 in Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Simard bought 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $18,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,569.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

BHB stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

