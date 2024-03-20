Banta Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Banta Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 147,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 139,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 99,876 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 24,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,603. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

