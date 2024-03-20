Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

