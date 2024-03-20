Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 25552803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $289.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.