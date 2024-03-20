Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

