Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

