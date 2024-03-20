Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

