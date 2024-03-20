Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $68,746,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

