Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHD opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

