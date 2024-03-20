Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.75.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

