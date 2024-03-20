Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

