Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

