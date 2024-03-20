Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,471 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

