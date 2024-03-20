Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $161.45 and a twelve month high of $272.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.