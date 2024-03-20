Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.