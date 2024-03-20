Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $948,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $76.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

