Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $627.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $614.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $428.68 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

