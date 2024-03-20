Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $193.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day moving average is $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.