Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after purchasing an additional 305,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.