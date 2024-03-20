Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

