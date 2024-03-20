Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,431 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

