Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.

ULTA opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.56 and a 200-day moving average of $457.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

