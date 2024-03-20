Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,471 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $5,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,090,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.6 %
Ryan Specialty stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 86.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
