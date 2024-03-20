Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 1,380,751 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after buying an additional 1,120,754 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AAON by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after buying an additional 571,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,596 shares of company stock worth $4,723,768. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

