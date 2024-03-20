Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) versus CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Financial Analysis

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Backblaze and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 5 0 3.00 CareCloud 0 2 1 0 2.33

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 248.68%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Backblaze.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

15.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Backblaze has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -57.70% -101.48% -39.91% CareCloud -3.70% -4.70% -3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $102.02 million 3.79 -$58.86 million ($1.65) -6.24 CareCloud $138.83 million 0.14 $5.43 million ($1.29) -0.93

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareCloud beats Backblaze on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze



Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About CareCloud



CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

