B. Riley Trims Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Target Price to $1.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 305.41% from the stock’s current price.

LPTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 48,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Loop Media has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 29,799.61% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. Analysts anticipate that Loop Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Loop Media by 6,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Loop Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Loop Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

