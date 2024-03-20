B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Holdings Raised by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 264,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.68%.

About B. Riley Financial

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.