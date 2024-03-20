Ayro (AYRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

Ayro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AYRO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.32. Ayro has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

