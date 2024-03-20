Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYROGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Ayro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.32. Ayro has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ayro

(Get Free Report)

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

