AVROBIO (AVRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

