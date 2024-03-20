Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

