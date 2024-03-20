Avalanche (AVAX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $259.36 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $53.46 or 0.00084389 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $20.17 billion and approximately $259.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

