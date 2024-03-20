Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,821. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.53 and a 200 day moving average of $254.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $194.43 and a one year high of $288.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

