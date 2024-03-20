Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,838 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 168,372 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 62,464 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.