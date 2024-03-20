Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.39. 2,818,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,138,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.66 and a 1 year high of $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

