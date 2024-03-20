Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,856 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

