Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 84,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,024. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $381.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

