Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 606,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

