Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.50. The company had a trading volume of 622,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,247. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.54 and a twelve month high of $627.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.17 and its 200 day moving average is $480.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

