Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,591. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

