Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 146,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SVOL stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 237,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,506. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

