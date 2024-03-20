AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 5,025,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,102,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

