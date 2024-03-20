Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 11,898 shares.The stock last traded at $440.00 and had previously closed at $436.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atrion

Atrion Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.29 and a 200-day moving average of $367.59. The company has a market capitalization of $754.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.