AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 289,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 627,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Specifically, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $423,212. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

