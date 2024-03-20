Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATH traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.21. 1,441,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4588131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

